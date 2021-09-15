Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.91. 35,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.