Covestro (1COV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently:

9/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/3/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.27. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

