Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTK. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTK. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

