Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

