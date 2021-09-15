Creative Planning Has $138,000 Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evolus were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

