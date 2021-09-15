Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $93,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

