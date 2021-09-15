Creative Planning Sells 168,484 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NYSE:UMC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

