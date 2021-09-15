Creative Planning Sells 19,152 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

