Creative Planning Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.