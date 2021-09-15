Creative Planning Takes Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

MNMD stock opened at 2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $702.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

