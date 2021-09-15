Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

