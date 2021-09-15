Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$5.01 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

