Critical Survey: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) & Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Showa Denko K.K. has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Denko K.K. and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko K.K. -2.78% 4.27% 1.43% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Showa Denko K.K. and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko K.K. $9.41 billion 0.37 -$737.24 million ($3.44) -6.80 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.51 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.22

Ecovyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Showa Denko K.K.. Showa Denko K.K. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Showa Denko K.K. and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Denko K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Showa Denko K.K..

Summary

Ecovyst beats Showa Denko K.K. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells functional polymers, industrial gases, basic chemicals, information electronic chemicals, and coating materials. The Electronics segment covers hard disks, silicon carbide epitaxial wafer, compound semiconductors, and lithium ion battery materials. The Inorganics segment deals with graphite electrodes and ceramics. The Aluminum segment manufactures and sells high-purity aluminum foil for capacitors, cylinders for laser beam printers, extruded and forged products, heat exchanger, and beverage cans. The Others segment deals with wholesale and building materials. The company was founded by Nobuteru Mori on June 1, 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

