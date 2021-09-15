Critical Survey: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MoneyOnMobile alerts:

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $2.36 billion 7.16 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.13

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MoneyOnMobile and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80

Lyft has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Lyft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyOnMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyOnMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.