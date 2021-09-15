Critical Survey: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA)

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetIQ and (BTCA)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ $780.05 million 1.03 -$77.47 million $0.30 91.47 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(BTCA) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PetIQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetIQ and (BTCA), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetIQ currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.14%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than (BTCA).

Volatility and Risk

PetIQ has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetIQ and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ -7.92% 5.31% 1.83% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PetIQ beats (BTCA) on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

