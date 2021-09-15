Critical Survey: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) vs. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49%

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 196.50 Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 8.10 $349.40 million $5.86 27.41

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 4 13 1 2.83

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.25%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $181.94, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.