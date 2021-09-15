CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $257,425.28 and $34.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,187,165 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.