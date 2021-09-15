Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00013936 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,419 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

