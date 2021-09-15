Cryptocean Market Cap Achieves $21.42 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00005499 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $21.42 million and $993,752.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.