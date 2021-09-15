CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CSGS opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

