Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $26.78

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.96. Cytek BioSciences shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.