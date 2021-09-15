Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.94. 40,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,220,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

