Daimler (ETR:DAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.12

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €74.12 ($87.20) and traded as low as €69.59 ($81.87). Daimler shares last traded at €71.70 ($84.35), with a volume of 3,462,549 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAI shares. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.14 ($107.23).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.53 and a 200-day moving average of €74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

