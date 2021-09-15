Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.