Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,506 shares of company stock valued at $43,201,883. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.