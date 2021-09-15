Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.