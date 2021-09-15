Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,010 shares of company stock worth $26,297,956. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.