Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $961,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ducommun by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:DCO opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

