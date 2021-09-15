Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

