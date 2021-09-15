Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,010 shares of company stock worth $26,297,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

