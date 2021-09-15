Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,764 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $18,487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

