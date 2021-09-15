Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,764 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

