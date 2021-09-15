Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,517 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $577.76 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

