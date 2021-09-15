Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.