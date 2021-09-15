Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

