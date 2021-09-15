Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

