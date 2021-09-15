Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

DVDCF traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

