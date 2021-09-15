DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

