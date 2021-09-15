DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.