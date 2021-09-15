Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. Defense Metals shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 54,841 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

