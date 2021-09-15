DeHive Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $531,787.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.60 or 0.07174641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.41 or 0.99318811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00862483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.