Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 744,690 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

