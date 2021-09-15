Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 157.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

