DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 89% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market cap of $36,095.46 and $1,551.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00149727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.60 or 0.00797253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046327 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

