DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.34

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 66374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,783 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,459.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

