Dock Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and $10.66 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00333592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

