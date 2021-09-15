Dohj LLC Acquires 4,999 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. 27,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

