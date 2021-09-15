Dohj LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,044. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

