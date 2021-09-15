Dohj LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 175.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 45,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

