Dohj LLC Has $414,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,434,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,408. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

